Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married tomorrow; Arvind Kejriwal to attend
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 48, is set to get married in a private ceremony on Thursday. “Mann saab will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur who belongs to Pehowa in Kurukshetra. It will be a private and simple ceremony,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson said.
AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony with his family.
This will be Mann’s second marriage after he had separated from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17), from his first wife. They had come from the US to attend Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March this year.
Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter to congratulate the chief minister. “Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship,” he tweeted.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead.”
-
Mumbai rains: NDRF personnel arrive in Palghar amid heavy downpour
In order to ensure safety of people, a team of National Disaster Response Force personnel from Pune arrived in Palghar on Wednesday. The team comprises of 20 jawans, two officers, with four 30 HP Over Board Motor(OBM) and four Inflattable Rubber Boat along with a dog squad, said Inspector Arakhita Jena,NDRF, who is leading the operations.
-
Ayodhya priest requests Amit Shah to take action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker
A priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for releasing an objectionable poster of her documentary 'Kaali'. A poster of the Canada-based director's film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ flag created an uproar on social media. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
-
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker’s pothole death
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, reprimanded officials following the death of a biker after hitting a pothole at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. Shinde is conducting a meeting with all the six municipal corporations and disaster management cells across Thane district at the Thane Collectorate. The stretch of the road is under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal limits while it is maintained by state Public Works Department.
-
Sutradhara’s tales: When Pune minted coins…literally!
Pune city is blessed with some avid coin collectors who opened up their treasures to me to reveal the historical coins that were minted in the city, three four centuries ago. Pune was never the capital of any significant dynasty, but rose to power in the 18th century under the Peshwas. But, first minted coins of Pune were published half a century earlier by non-other than emperor Aurangzeb.
-
At BJP programme, WB governor Dhankhar attacks TMC government
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped up his attack against the Trinamool Congress government in the state while speaking at a program organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to celebrate the birth anniversary of party idealogue Shyamaprasad Mookerjee. The TMC government's acrimonious relationship with Raj Bhawan has been in the news for various reasons ever since Dhankhar was appointed governor in July 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics