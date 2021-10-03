Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM Channi launches paddy procurement from Morinda
Punjab CM Channi launches paddy procurement from Morinda

Paddy procurement in Punjab has been delayed by two days due to prolonged spell of rain; Punjab CM Channi had also met PM Modi on the issue. (Twitter)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 10:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Morinda Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi launched paddy procurement operations for the state from the Morinda Grain Market on Sunday. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acceding to the request of Channi, had allowed paddy procurement to start from October 3, instead of October 11

“All necessary arrangements for smooth, prompt and seamless procurement, lifting and storage of paddy have been made by the state government,” the CM said, while interacting with farmers, commission agents and labourers at the grain market. Reiterating his government’s commitment, Channi added that every single grain of the farmers’ produce would be lifted from the market and strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to farmers would be ensured.

He also requested farmers to bring their produce within the norms and specification laid down by Centre on moisture content etc. The CM also directed food and civil supplies secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season.

Special principal secretary to the CM Rahul Tiwari; Rupnagar DC Sonali Giri and Rupnagar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, were also present.

