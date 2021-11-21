Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM Channi meets Rajasthan counterpart
Punjab CM Channi meets Rajasthan counterpart

Channi had arrived in Rajasthan capital Jaipur to attend a private function; Ashok Gehlot’s office described it as a courtesy call
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Jaipur Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday. It was a courtesy meeting which took place at CM Gehlot’s residence, according to an official statement.

Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi, former Union minister and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the meeting. Channi had arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night to attend a private function.

