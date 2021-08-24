Home / Cities / Others / Punjab lowers minimum age for constable recruitment
Some candidates were in the high court demanding that minimum age be lowered from 21 years to 18 years in these two categories. The plea was filed on August 18. (HT FILE PHOTO )
Punjab lowers minimum age for constable recruitment

Besides, for the convenience of candidates, the last date for submission of applications for the post of intelligence assistant in the intelligence cadre and constables in investigation cadres of the state police has been extended from August 23 to August 28
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST

Chandigarh The Punjab government has lowered the minimum age for the recruitment of constables in the state police’s investigation cadre and intelligence wing to 18 years. The information was shared during the hearing of a plea on Monday. Besides, for the convenience of candidates, the last date for submission of applications for the post of intelligence assistant in the intelligence cadre and constables in investigation cadres of the state police has been extended from August 23 to August 28, the Punjab government counsel said.

Some candidates were in the high court demanding that minimum age be lowered from 21 years to 18 years in these two categories. The plea was filed on August 18. After Monday’s response, these pleas have been disposed of, said petitioner’s lawyer, Suvir Kumar.

The difference in the minimum age limit for the post of sub-inspectors as 18 years on one the hand and the minimum age for the post of constables and sub-constables as 21 years on the other hand is arbitrary and violates Article 14 of Constitution of India, candidates had argued.

