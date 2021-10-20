Home / Cities / Others / Punjab minister Ashu warns officials against corruption in paddy procurement
Punjab minister Ashu warns officials against corruption in paddy procurement

Punjab minister Ashu has added that the lifting of paddy has to be a smooth with all milling norms to be followed and the welfare of the farmers to be the main focus
Punjab food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has added that farmers and arhtiyas will not be inconvenienced in paddy procurement. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday said corrupt practices in the ongoing paddy procurement and lifting season would not be tolerated. “Those found indulging in such malpractices will not be spared,” the minister said, adding he had directed all officials to ensure strict compliance with milling norms.

Referring to arrest of Punjab State Warehouse Corporation inspector Munish Kumar by the vigilance bureau on a complaint from Patiala resident John Gupta, the minister said that procurement and lifting of paddy will be a smooth process without any corruption of any kind. Those found guilty would not be spared at any cost, he added.

He added complaints of any inconvenience to farmers and arthiyas would be taken up on priority and officials found guilty would be punished. The minister also instructed the vigilance wing of the food supplies department to speed up its checking on illegal practices, if any.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
