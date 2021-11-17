Home / Cities / Others / Punjab removes PRTC chairman; loyalist of former CM Amarinder
others

Punjab removes PRTC chairman; loyalist of former CM Amarinder

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has removed PRTC chairman KK Sharma and appointed Satwinder Singh on the post; Sharma has said he was not at all upset
PRTC chairman KK Sharma is considered to be loyalist of former CM Amarinder; his photo with Amarinder had gone viral on social media, a couple of days ago. (HT Photo)
PRTC chairman KK Sharma is considered to be loyalist of former CM Amarinder; his photo with Amarinder had gone viral on social media, a couple of days ago. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala The Punjab government removed Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) chairman KK Sharma from his post on Wednesday, two days after Sharma’s photo with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and wife Preneet went viral on social media on Monday. Sharma is also a staunch Capt loyalist and had been appointed to the post in April 2017, soon after Capt Amarinder took charge.

Satwinder Singh, a close protégé of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, is the new PRTC chairman.

“I am not at all upset at this, as I am staunch loyalist of Capt Amarinder, who made me the Patiala Improvement Trust chairman in 2003. Nowadays, instead of giving a stable government, Congressmen are being removed from key posts without any consideration. I have been removed just because I am close to the previous CM,” Sharma claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out