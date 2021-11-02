Punjab to share 70% burden of sugarcane SAP hike

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday said that it will pay 70% ( ₹35) of the hike of ₹50 per quintal in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane, with the remaining ₹15 to be paid by the private sugar mills. Overall, the state has increased SAP by ₹50 a quintal from ₹310 to ₹360 for the current crushing season expected to start from November 15. Now, private sugar mills would pay ₹325 per quintal.

The decision for sharing the burden was taken at a meeting of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with representatives of the industry. Deputy CM Sukhjidner Singh Randhawa, who holds the charge of cooperation portfolio, and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal were also present.

The sugarcane growers had met the CM for the start of sugar mills at the earliest, but mill owners had refused to bear the entire load on the increased SAP. Channi also asked the mills to be ready for early start of cane crushing, with the owners agreeing to start operations on schedule.