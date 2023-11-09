Punjab-origin father-son among 5 killed after SUV crashes into pub in Australia

Five members of two Indian-origin families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub, leaving the Indian community devastated. Five members of two Indian-origin families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub, leaving the Indian community devastated. (Representational image)

Vivek Bhatia (38), his son Vihan (11), Pratibha Sharma (44), her daughter, Anvi (nine), and partner Jatin Chugh (30) died after the BMW mounted a kerb and hit patrons on the front lawn of the Royal Daylesford hotel on Sunday evening, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Sharma and her family were enjoying a holiday with family friends, Bhatia and his son Vihaan, who died instantly in the crash, while Bhatia’s 36-year-old wife, Ruchi, and six-year-old son Abeer were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the report said.

Abeer was initially in critical condition with broken legs and internal injuries but has since been stabilised.

There are many others, including a baby, who were injured in the accident and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the white BMW sports utility vehicle has been interviewed by police in hospital following the crash. The unnamed man, a 66-year-old from Mount Macedon, was spoken to by police on Tuesday but was not arrested or charged.

“At this time the driver has not been charged, with inquiries to continue after his eventual release from care,” a police statement provided to the Herald Sun said.

