Purandar idol maker is dung-ho about eco-friendly idols

PUNE Kiran Jagtap from Rajewadi village, Purandar, would have been just another Ganesha idol maker, but his unique initiative this year has set him apart.

According to Jagtap, he makes Ganesha idols from cow dung and when these idols are put in a tub filled with water at the time of immersion, it dissolves and this mixture can be used for planting saplings.

The cow dung powder is mixed with soil and tamarind powder to give shape and structure to the idols, and coconut oil for a final finishing.

Jagtap said, “Each idol is 22.86 cm long and weighs about 700gm, and it takes two hours to shape and sculpt an idol, in which my colleagues helps me.”

Jagtap added, “This is our first attempt, so our goal this year is to only produce 100 idols, of which 10 have already been produced. These eco-friendly idols are provided with the service of home delivery by post/courier and are priced at only Rs500 to Rs600.”

Keeping Covid in mind, Jagtap and his group have taken all the orders through mobile phones and

security precautions will also be taken for delivery.

Jagtap (25) has a postgraduate degree in political science and has been trained to make products from cow at Swanand Govigyan, Nagpur.

Idols are traditionally made from plaster of paris (white chalk, also used as cement) which is inherently non-biodegradable.