Putting Punjab on a high-growth path, says CM Channi

Phagwara Vowing to enhance Punjab’s glory, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the state will soon be transformed into the ‘Golden Sparrow of India’. The CM paid obeisance at the Lord Vishwakarma Temple in Phagwara on Friday, where the management presented him with a robe of honour (siropa). Channi also visited a charitable hospital that the organisation runs, and announced ₹2 crore for the Lord Vishwakarma temple, adding that a hi-tech ambulance will be provided to the hospital as well.

Addressing the gathering, Channi said, “A mechanism is being evolved to put the state on the trajectory of high economic growth. My government is the government of the common man.”

He added, “We have, already, initiated several path-breaking initiatives including cheap power, Basera scheme, ownership rights to people living within Lal Lakeer; other decisions for the benefit of the common man are also under discussion.”

Paying rich tributes to the Lord Vishwakarma, the CM felicitated the technocrats and labourers of the state and claimed that Lord Vishwakarma was the founder of engineering, architecture and technology.

“The industrial and infrastructure growth across the globe that we observe today is only due to the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma,” Channi claimed, appealing to the state’s youth to improve upon their professional skills to avail optimum job opportunities.