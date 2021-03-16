IND USA
Pvt doc accused of performing surgery at govt hosp, probe ordered

LUCKNOW A probe has been set up after reports that a private sector doctor allegedly performed a surgery on his patient at the state-run Civil Hospital
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:35 PM IST

LUCKNOW A probe has been set up after reports that a private sector doctor allegedly performed a surgery on his patient at the state-run Civil Hospital.

“It was shocking information for us, hence we have set up a probe, the report of which will be submitted in two days,” Dr SK Nanda, chief medical superintendent, Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

The doctor accused of using the government set-up for private practice had been working at the Civil Hospital as senior resident, while doing MS (orthopaedics). He had resigned in September when asked to do Covid duty.

“The charges are of serious nature hence probe is being done. The doctor had left hospital, saying he would not be able to do Covid duty,” said Nanda.

It has been alleged that the doctor examines patients at his private clinic located near the Civil hospital and has operated upon some of them at the Civil hospital, which is against the rules as no private sector doctor can utilise government health infrastructure for a patient under his treatment.

However, a private sector hospital/doctor can refer a patient to a government hospital. On Monday also, the accused operated a patient, after which a complaint was filed.

“Our staff knows that this doctor has resigned. How can he manage the operation theatre and other facilities that are allotted only against a patient and surgeon name,” asked Dr Nanda.

The probe committee is looking into the details of the case.

Though hospital authorities are yet to decide what charges could be leveled against this doctor, if found guilty, experts said the first onus is on the hospital staff. “It is an administrative lapse. How can an outsider use facilities at any hospital,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA, Lucknow.

“There have been examples when private sector doctors have helped operate upon patients at government hospitals, but this is done via official channel and with due permissions,” he said.

“We are also ascertaining if he came to consult a doctor in our hospital for his patient under the protocol laid down for patients coming to the OPD. We have qualified and competent doctors and do not need any support from an outsider,” said Dr Nanda.

