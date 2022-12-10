Pvt employee fakes robbery to steal company money in Prayagraj, all accused held

PRAYAGRAJ: City police on Saturday claimed to have worked out the case involving the robbery of an employee of the Radiant Cash Management Services (CMS) company. According to police, the robbery, which took place on December 6 in Prayagraj’s Karachhana area, was conducted by two cousins -- Anirudh Pandey and Nitesh Pandey. What’s even more interesting is that the “robbed” employee Ajit Pandey was the mastermind behind the entire episode. Police probe has revealed that Ajit himself asked the two cousins to rob him.

After the fake robbery, the accused trio split the loot money -- a sum of ₹3 lakh -- among themselves. While Ajit kept ₹2 lakh, Anirudh and Nitesh got ₹50,000 each. Separately, Ajit had already siphoned off ₹50,000 from the company, said police.

The cash (belonging to the private company), two pistols and the bike used in the robbery have been recovered from the accused. “Police investigated the CCTV footage of the incident and began its efforts to identify the robbers. During the probe, we came across a photo of Ajit with one of the two robbers in a wedding album. Subsequently, police officials -- including ACP Karachhana Ajit Singh, SHO of Karachhana police station Vishwajit Singh and members of the crime branch -- raided and arrested Anirudh Pandey, a resident of Kakram village of Karachhana and Nitesh Pandey, a resident of Veerpur, the son of Anirudh’s aunt,” said DCP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit.

To recall, Ajit was “robbed” by the two cousins while he was on his way to deposit the cash in a Bank of Baroda branch on December 6. Following the fake robbery in broad daylight, a case was lodged with the local police.