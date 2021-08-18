PWD to build sports complex below Lajpat Nagar flyover

The public works department (PWD) of the Delhi government will develop sports facilities such as a badminton court, a gym and other recreational facilities under the Lajpat Nagar flyover as part of the efforts to decongest and redevelop the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.

The Delhi government has been undertaking comprehensive streetscaping projects on major road stretches across the city to beautify and decongest them. Recently, a small stretch of the BRT corridor has been redeveloped on a pilot basis.

A senior PWD official said the space underneath the Lajpat Nagar flyover is currently encroached by the homeless, who will be shifted to nearby shelters. The space will then be used to develop a sports complex like facility.

The official said the project is in the planning stages. In order to ensure the safety of visitors, there will be special crossings and zebra poles. For security, the sports complex will have iron gates, and illuminated with LED lights. There will also be seating provisions for visitors and the elderly.

As a part of the streetscaping project, officials said they will be inspecting the spots where traffic jams are reported and try to widen the stretches, wherever possible. The drainage system too will be repaired as a part of the project, which would help solve the issue of waterlogging. The pipelines will be dug deeper and a close vigil will be kept on those dumping garbage anywhere, said officials.