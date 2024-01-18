Quiet flows the Saryu as ‘Sabke Ram’ towers over Ayodhya

In line with the ‘Sabke Ram’ philosophy reflecting the universality of devotion to Lord Ram, Ayodhya continues its centuries-old bond with amity, the crowning glory of which is set to be the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) here on January 22. Ayodhya continues its centuries-old bond with amity. (HT PHOTO)

Even the turbulence of the ‘Mandir Andolan’ during the late 1980s and early 1990s could not melt the ties between Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya who have lived together for centuries in the erstwhile capital of Awadh, known for its cultural synthesis and communal harmony.

“The strong bond between Muslims and Hindus can be understood from the fact that key litigants in the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Mosque case, Hashim Ansari and Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans, fought the case bitterly in court but were friends once they stepped outside,” said Azim Siddiqui, a teacher and social worker.

“The duo travelled to court in the same rickshaw for the case and returned together after the hearings. Even as hundreds of kar sewaks and leaders of Hindu organisations arrived in Ayodhya to launch the movement in 1990, Ansari and Ramchandra Paramhans remained friends. When Paramhans died in 2003, Hashim wept and attended the last rites,” Siddiqui said.

Decades later, Hashim Ansari’s son Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant and now an invitee to the ceremony, said, “A large number of devotees from across the country will visit Ayodhya after inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will generate employment; the people of Ayodhya also want development. Hindus and Muslims are interdependent for livelihood, there should be no tussle on religion or temple.”

“The Muslims accepted the Supreme Court verdict awarding the land to the Hindus for the construction of the temple. There was no protest by the Muslims against the SC ruling. There is peace and harmony in the city,” Iqbal Ansari further said as a group of Muslims were seated around a bonfire lit on the pavement outside his house in Panji Tola.

Vouching for the harmony in the city, a trader, Khaliq Ahmed, said, “The flowers, garlands, scarves, sindoor (vermillion), incense stick, khadau (footwear) and dresses for the deities installed in the temple and other articles required for religious rituals are supplied by the Muslims. The economy of Muslims and bhakti of the Hindus is interdependent in Ayodhya. No one can break this relationship. Ayodhya is the land of Ram, it’s land of tranquility and peace. The relation between the two communities is amazing.”

Delving into the history of this relationship between the communities, Siddiqui said, “Around 1772, the first nawab of Awadh (Saadat Ali Khan) established Faizabad, now renamed Ayodhya, as his capital on the bank of the River Ghaghara (known as Saryu locally in Ayodhya). The city developed under the second Nawab Safdarjung. His successor Shuja- ud- Daula developed it as a centre of trade and culture. Several structures, including Gulab Bari, Moti Mahal and the tomb of Bahu Begum, market and roads were constructed in the city.”

“The Nawabs gifted land to the Hindus for the construction of temples and mutts. The land on which famous Hanumangarhi temple is located was also donated by the Nawab. He also gave funds for construction of the temples. The bond with Muslims and Hindus is strong since the Nawabi era. The turbulence of Ram temple movement during the late 1980s and 1990s could not melt the ties between the two communities,” Siddiqui added.

Similarly Khaliq Ahmed underlined the ethos of peaceful co-existence in the temple town.

“There are several mosques in Ayodhya. Daily namaz and azan is being performed in these mosques. In various countries, mosques have been attacked and restrictions have been imposed on namaz but, in Ayodhya, the Muslims are going fearlessly to mosques to offer namaz,” Khaliq Ahmed said.

Mohammad Ashraf, owner of a wholesale egg shop located 500 metres from Ram Janambhoomi area, said, “We are living with the Hindus since generations, our relations did not sour during the Ram temple movement. We respect Lord Ram as well as the faith of the Hindus.”

The comment comes even as the state government machinery is working round the clock to give final touches to preparations for inauguration of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Hordes of workers are laying tiles on the pathway leading to the newly constructed Ram temple. A trimmer is pressed to grind the stone and plaster model to shape the design. The sound of machines and dust fills the area.

Ayodhya Waqf Board president Azam Qadri said, “Ayodhya is revered by Muslims as well. A large number of Muslims visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance at Hazrat Sheesh Alaihis Salam Dargah. PM is working for the development of all communities. He should pay attention to the development of the Muslim spots as well.”

Shia cleric Maulana Sayyad Shamim Haider Rizvi said, “The Muslim community welcomes the inauguration of the Ram temple and development of the religious place. The temple may pave way for communal harmony and restoration of the Ganga -Jamuni Tehzeeb.”

“Crores of Hindus have faith in Ram temple. Hindus living in Ayodhya are celebrating the construction of the temple. The Muslims will join the celebration,” said Dr Adeel Mustafa, a medical practitioner.

Sayyad Ashfaq, who runs an English language coaching centre in Ayodhya, said, “We welcome the launch of development projects in Ayodhya. Construction of the Ram temple will benefit all communities and castes residing in the district.”