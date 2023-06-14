Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly damaging cars parked on the roadsides in West Imphal, officials said. Manipur : 2 RAF personnel suspended over alleged vandalization of vehicles

An official press note issued late Tuesday night said that taking cognizance of the viral video of the incident in which some security personnel were seen vandalizing cars in the early hours (2.20am) of Tuesday, the authorities have placed two RAF personnel under suspension with immediate effect.

On the basis of preliminary enquiry, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified one SI MM Hussain and head constable Arun Kumar Swain of RAF in the said mischief, the press note said.

“Therefore one SI and one constable of RAF have been placed under suspension with immediate effect as a detailed Inquiry has been initiated against them,” it stated.

“During the period of suspension, the two RAF personnel will not leave Detachment Headquarters without prior permission of the Battalion Commandant,” it added.

According to reports available here, the suspended personnel belong to 106 battalion of the RAF.

It may be mentioned that on May 27, three RAF personnel of 103 battalion were detained due to their alleged involvement in an attempt to set on fire a meat shop in the New Checkon area of Imphal East District.

