Home / Cities / Others / Manipur : 2 RAF personnel suspended over alleged vandalization of vehicles

Manipur : 2 RAF personnel suspended over alleged vandalization of vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2023 06:04 PM IST

On the basis of preliminary enquiry, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified one SI MM Hussain and head constable Arun Kumar Swain of RAF in the said mischief

Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly damaging cars parked on the roadsides in West Imphal, officials said.

Manipur : 2 RAF personnel suspended over alleged vandalization of vehicles
Manipur : 2 RAF personnel suspended over alleged vandalization of vehicles

An official press note issued late Tuesday night said that taking cognizance of the viral video of the incident in which some security personnel were seen vandalizing cars in the early hours (2.20am) of Tuesday, the authorities have placed two RAF personnel under suspension with immediate effect.

On the basis of preliminary enquiry, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified one SI MM Hussain and head constable Arun Kumar Swain of RAF in the said mischief, the press note said.

“Therefore one SI and one constable of RAF have been placed under suspension with immediate effect as a detailed Inquiry has been initiated against them,” it stated.

“During the period of suspension, the two RAF personnel will not leave Detachment Headquarters without prior permission of the Battalion Commandant,” it added.

According to reports available here, the suspended personnel belong to 106 battalion of the RAF.

It may be mentioned that on May 27, three RAF personnel of 103 battalion were detained due to their alleged involvement in an attempt to set on fire a meat shop in the New Checkon area of Imphal East District.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imphal
imphal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out