Rahul harps on caste census again as yatra resumes

Laying stress on social justice, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi once again raised the issue of caste census during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it resumed from Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj on Sunday. India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) waves to his supporters from atop a vehicle during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' roadshow Prayagraj on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP) (AFP)

The yatra passed through Katra, Netram crossing and reached Laxmi Talkies close to Allahabad University where Rahul Gandhi interacted with a gathering comprising mainly of youngsters and students.

“Caste census is your biggest weapon and is the X-ray of the country. You should know what is your population and what is your participation. Ask yourself that this 73% (OBCs, Dalits and tribals) has how much wealth of the country,” Rahul Gandhi said.

No OBC, tribal or Dalit is among top industrialists or owners of companies, he said, alleging that they are also absent from the management teams of these firms.

“Population of OBCs is around 46%, Dalits 15% and tribals 12% but have only 5% representation in the government. Of the 90 IAS officers stationed at the Centre, there are just three OBC officers who have been given small departments. Dalits and Adivasis continue to be unrepresented in the BJP regime. Why are they not part of the power sharing process?” Rahul Gandhi asked.

“Moreover, you have minimal participation in companies, media, bureaucracy and judiciary,” he claimed.

“This 73% is spilling their blood and sweat for the country but is receiving nothing in return” he said.

Alleging that they were being misguided, Rahul Gandhi said OBCs, Dalits and tribal faces were missing during the recent Ram Temple consecration ceremony

“You all saw Ram Mandir consecration, but did you see any Dalit, OBC or Adivasi there? Amitabh was there and so was Aishwarya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the OBC or Adivasi were nowhere to be seen,” he said.

What kind of Hindu Rashtra is that in which 73% is nowhere to be seen, Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said paper leaks of recruitment examinations are a conspiracy to “stop you from controlling the country”.

“I have added Nyay to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as injustice is being done to students through paper leaks of recruitment examinations. The government does not want you all to progress and move ahead. The frequent paper leaks of recruitment examinations are an attempt to stop you from realising your dreams,” he said.

He said he will raise the issue of paper leaks to provide justice to students.

Student union polls have been suspended to weaken the students, Rahul Gandhi said when a student complained to him about Allahabad University officials.

“This government never waives loans of farmers and dalits but the same government waives (Rs) 14 lakh crore loan of 10 to 15 industrialists,” the Wayanad MP alleged.

Earlier, the Wayanad MP was received at the airport by senior party leaders, including party general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, UP Congress president Ajay Rai among others.

Former Congress MLA from Allahabad North Anugrah Narayan Singh and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra were beside Rahul Gandhi as the yatra passed through Katra and reached Laxmi Talkies via Manmohan Park. The yatra then proceeded to Teliarganj, Malaka and Soraon before reaching Sakramau in Mauaima where Rahul Gandhi will stay for the night.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi left the yatra in Varanasi on Saturday and headed to his constituency Wayanad in Kerala in the wake of escalating public protests over back-to-back deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks.

On Monday, Rahul will lead the yatra through Pratapgarh district, said the party’s Prayagraj spokesperson Haseeb Ahmed.

