Rail coach restaurant opens at Gomti Nagar station

LUCKNOW: The eagerly anticipated ‘Royal Train Cuisine,’ a unique rail coach restaurant located outside Gomti Nagar Station, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday. On the inaugural day, a diverse crowd, including both the elderly and the youth, marveled at the picturesque establishment. Customers praised the reasonable food prices and deemed such restaurants as ideal photo spots. (Abhishek Kumar)

“This is the first-ever coach restaurant of the North Eastern Railway, representing a significant boon not only for locals but also for passengers. The restaurant, operating 24 hours, is poised to make a substantial impact, especially once the station is fully inaugurated in the coming months,” said Mahesh Gupta, the public relations officer for North Eastern Railway (NER), Lucknow.

A decommissioned train coach has been ingeniously transformed into a 70-seater restaurant, complete with essential amenities such as a handwashing area, washroom, and a well-equipped kitchen. Abhay Pratap Singh, the restaurant owner, explained that the space outside the coach would serve as a café, with a separate cabin for online takeaway orders. Adding to the allure, Saturday nights promise live singing performances.

Catering Head Ashish Tiwari highlighted the affordability of the menu, ranging from ₹15 to ₹300. The buffet, carefully curated for both families and young patrons, is attractively priced.

‘Good food for old, camera-ready for youth’

On the inaugural day, patrons of various age groups flocked to the restaurant. A middle-aged couple, Kakoli Roy and Saibal Roy, who are residents of Gomti Nagar, shared their excitement, stating, “We’ve been watching the restaurant take shape for months, so we decided to visit on the very first day, altering our plans to experience this unique establishment.” They also praised the reasonable food prices and deemed such restaurants as ideal photo spots.

Another young couple, on their first visit, expressed their satisfaction, “The menu is budget-friendly, and we’re eagerly anticipating live music during winter evenings.” The blend of affordability and entertainment seems to have struck a chord with patrons of all ages.