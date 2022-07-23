Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ
‘Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22’ was organised at North Central Railways (NCR) headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways’ personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR, Shivam Sharma.
SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them. He asked officials to ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the railway underpass during the rainy season. Apart from this, special instructions were issued to all to remain vigilant about safety and security in operations. Apart from this, he also stressed on increasing the quality of work, the CPRO said.
On this occasion, officers and employees of the NCR Headquarters and all the three divisions of NCR including Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra were present.
-
Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime: Pawar
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Eknath Shinde as minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray government had Z-level security cover. Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MLAs from Shinde's camp, including former minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite Shinde getting a threat from Naxals, he was not given the highest Z-plus' security cover as Thackeray did not allow it. He was speaking at an event in Pune.
-
758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.
-
Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added. The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities.
-
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics