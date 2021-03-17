Railways connects bottom ends of main arch of world’s tallest bridge over Chenab
Moving towards an unparalleled engineering feat, the Northern Railways on Sunday connected bottom ends of the main arch of what’s going to be the world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi district.
“It is a team work but indeed, it is a big accomplishment for us. We are hopeful to connect the top ends by the end of this month or in the first week of April,” said officials.
The arch bridge will provide direct connectivity to Kashmir.
The Railways was also planning to organise a ceremony on the accomplishment in the first week of April where media will be briefed about the feat, they added.
The world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab is coming up in Kouri area.
This bridge is being constructed on challenging 111km long stretch called Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line project is being built at a cost of ₹27,949 crore.
It is being constructed at 359 metres above river bed of Chenab having 467 metres of single arch span across the river and will be the highest railway bridge in the world.
It will be 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower (324 metres).
The overall length of Chenab bridge is 1,315 metres having 17 spans, in which a span of main arch portion across the river is of 467m in length. The viaduct portion comprises straight and curved portion. The curvilinear portion of viaduct is located on the sharp curve of 2.74 degrees.
The quantity of structural steel used for Chenab bridge is 27,051 metric tonnes.
The launching of the main arch is noteworthy endeavour as it entails carrying heavy segments (up to 32 metric tonnes) from Srinagar end of workshop with the help of the world longest cable crane arrangement and executing erection works from both ends (Bakkal and Kouri ).
