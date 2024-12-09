Railways to promote weaver products at stations

letters@htlive.com For representation only (File photo)

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ranveet Singh Bittu, announced that the Railways will provide space at select stations to promote products crafted by the weaver community, aiming to integrate them into the mainstream business ecosystem.

The announcement came during the minister’s journey from Siddharth Nagar to Gorakhpur en route to Delhi. A delegation led by Kaiful Wara, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, requested space for showcasing weaver products. Bittu agreed and urged them to identify stations for the outlets, including Mirzapur, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Jaunpur.

He emphasized the Union Government’s commitment to promoting the MSME sector, stating that handloom and power loom outlets at railway stations would soon showcase weaver products.

Key announcements

Inauguration of a washing pit and coach maintenance depot at Badhni.

The Chauri Chaura Express will now originate from Badhni instead of Gorakhpur.

Extension of the train route from Balrampur to Gwalior.

Resumption of the Intercity Express from Siddharth Nagar.