‘Rain likely in Meerut region on Jan 10, cold to stay’

Inclement weather conditions continue to affect normal life in the western UP region. Apart from cold wave and dense fog, rain is likely on Wednesday in Meerut region which will further intensify the cold, says Dr UP Shahi, meteorologist of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University. Tourists pose for photos at Taj Mahal on a cold and foggy winter day, in Agra on Tuesday. (PTI)

Considering the situation, the district administration has extended the winter vacations in schools till January 13 and many schools have also started online classes so that students could continue their studies from home. Dr Shahi says there is no immediate relief in sight from the inclement weather conditions. There was prediction of rain on Tuesday too. Dense fog continued till 10am and almost zero visibility on roads made driving difficult.

However, the air quality in Meerut has improved after the district’s AQI was reduced from 262 to 167.

On Monday, there was some relief from the cold after bright sunshine in the afternoon. People gathered in the parks to enjoy the sunny day, but as the evening approached, the mercury plummeted, and its effect continued on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on Monday remained 14 degrees Celsius which reduced to minimum 6 degrees Celsius in the night.

Schools from nursery to eighth class of all boards have been closed till January 13 in Meerut. Many schools in the city have started online classes. St Francis World School and BDS International School had started online classes from January 5 after the winter break.

Now, the Army Public School, St Thomas English Medium School, Bhai Joga Singh Public School, The Gurukulam International Public School, Meerut City Public School, Gargi Girls School, Wisdom Global School, Radha Govind Public School and Meerut Public School Group have followed suit.

The doctors have suggested people, especially old persons and children, to avoid going outside unnecessarily. Dr Tanuraj Singh, former president of IMA Meerut, said that such season is difficult for those who have respiratory problems, and they should take special care and avoid going for morning and evening walks. He advised to drink lukewarm water and to wear proper warm clothes to beat the cold.