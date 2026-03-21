Rains, hailstorm damage standing crops in Bihar

Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds and hailstorm that lashed several parts of Bihar on Friday and Saturday have caused a significant damage to standing crops. A distraught farmer with his damaged crops in a farm in Bihar on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

Seemanchal witnessed a devastating cyclone late Friday evening when people were busy shopping to celebrate Eid. The cyclone affected standing maize crops. Assessment to the damage is underway. Strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h, were recorded in the Kishanganj district of the state.

In Katihar and Purnea, damage to crops has been reported from various areas with officials concerned have been directed to assess the damage caused by the storm that hit the area Friday evening.

District agriculture officer (DAO) Mithilesh Kumar while talking to HT over phone said, “We are assessing the damage and anything concrete can be said once the report comes.”

Besides, damage to crops has been reported from Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura in Kosi division.

Damage to maize crops has also been reported from Bhagalpur. A farmer of Marhwa village under Bihpur block of Bhagalpur said, “The strong wind caused damage to our standing maize crops and our hope to get bumper crops got dashed.” Another farmer identified as Mitth Singh said, “The storm affected mango and lichi crops in a larger area.”

In Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur, storm and hailstorm since Friday evening, caused significant damage to standing crops. Wheat, nearing harvest, has been the worst hit, with waterlogging raising fears of rotting. “Preliminary reports suggest considerable losses. Assessment will be carried out at the Panchayat level once directives are received,” said Darbhanga district agriculture officer Dr Siddharth.

Farmers reported damage particularly to wheat. “Strong winds and rains flattened wheat fields. This is a huge setback just before harvest,” said farmer Pramod Sah of Samastipur.

In Shubhankarpur of Darbhanga, a mango orchard owner Manikant Jha said that lightning and flashes in the sky had damaged the mango blossoms. However, the rainfall has significantly benefited where the fruits have already developed.

Farmers in East Champaran expressed helplessness, claiming extensive damage to crops, particularly wheat and other standing crops.

“Rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm has badly damaged our crops. We urge the government to look into the matter and provide relief,” said Sudesh Rai, a farmer from Madhuban in East Champaran. Rai’s co-villager Sunil Kumar also echoed similar sentiments.

Manish Kumar, district agriculture officer said reports of crop damage due to rainfall ere trickling in from different parts of East Champaran. “The extent of the damage will be known only after a proper assessment,” he added.

In West Champaran, rainfall was reported from several parts of the district, particularly Mainatand, Lauria, Bettiah, and Narkatiaganj blocks.plll

The light rain in Bhojpur and Buxar was beneficial for crops rather than any damage. The senior agriculture scientist Dr P K Dwivedi said that the light rain was beneficial specially for crops of mangoes and peas.

“The light rain brought moisture to these crops which will be fruitful for good crops of mangoes and peas,” he said.