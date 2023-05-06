Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor’s brother; sent to 4-day custodial remand

A sessions court on Saturday sent Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s elder brother Anwar Dhebar to custodial remand for four days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam. The ED had earlier carried out searches in premises of Raipur mayor Anwar Dhebar and some liquor businessmen on March 29. (ANI File Photo)

Anwar, a liquor trader, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a hotel of Raipur in the wee hours of Saturday and detained for questioning. The ED later arrested and produced him in court. The court of additional district and session judge Ajay Singh Rajput sent Anwar to custodial remand for four days.

The agency is yet to disclose details of the liquor scam in which the arrest took place. Anwar Dhebar’s lawyer Rahul Tyagi said the ED demanded 14-day custody, which was opposed by him.

“The allegations against my client are baseless and seem to be politically motivated,” Tyagi said. “We will move the Supreme Court in the matter.”

On March 29, the ED had carried out searches in premises of Anwar Dhebar and some liquor businessmen, including Baldev Singh Bhatia, alias Pappu Bhatia.