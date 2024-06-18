Raipur mob ‘attack’ on cattle transporters: Lone survivor succumbs to injuries

A 25-year-old man, who was critically injured after a mob allegedly attacked a group of three cattle transporters earlier this month in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, succumbed to his injuries in a Raipur hospital on Tuesday, the police said. Representational image.

The other cattle transporters — Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23) — died under suspicious circumstances on June 7 after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arnag police station area of Raipur.

The third — Saddam Qureshi — was critically injured and was hospitalised. However, Qureshi was transferred to a government hospital from a private facility on Monday, where he was on ventilator support till Tuesday morning.

Raipur additional superintendent of police (rural) Kirtan Rathore confirmed the development and said, ““Saddam died at the DKS Hospital on Tuesday.”

All three deceased hailed from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

“We were waiting for Saddam’s statement as he was the eyewitness in the case. Now that he is no more, we will work on our leads, and arrests will be made based on the statement given by Saddam’s cousin who spoke to him over the phone for a few minutes. We have identified a few people and the hunt for them is going on,” a senior police officer said.

Rathore is leading a 14-member special team constituted by the Chhattisgarh Police to trace and arrest the accused.

As per the FIR lodged at Arang police station, the police, after being alerted about the incident on the night of June 7, rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies of Chand Miyan and Guddu, and injured Saddam.

The FIR was lodged against unknown people under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

A day after the incident, Shoaib, a cousin of Chand and Saddam, said a mob had attacked the three people.

“Chand told me that they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected,” Shoaib said.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard saying that his limbs were broken, Shoaib said.

“Saddam was pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything was clearly audible,” Shoaib added.