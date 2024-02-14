Rajasthan: 35-year-old woman, 2 children found dead in water tank of their house

A 35-year-old woman and her two children aged 10 and 7 years, respectively, were found dead in the water tank of their house in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Tuesday night, police said. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies but could not ascertain the reason behind the incident (Representative Image)

The incident occurred in Balu village under the jurisdiction of Samdari police station. The deceased have been identified by police as Nakhat Kanwar (35), Puja Kanwar (10), and Jog Singh (7).

Mahesh Kaushik, station house officer at Samdari police station, confirmed the report but police could not ascertain the reason behind the incident.

The woman’s husband Bheem Singh told police that his wife had gone to her father’s house and returned on Tuesday evening. At the time of the incident, nobody was home except the woman and her children. When Singh returned home at night, he first found the dead body of his son floating in the tank.

It is suspected that the woman threw the two children into the water tank and died by suicide by jumping into it.

Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They have also lodged a case, and the investigation is on.

