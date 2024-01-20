Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped, blackmailed; 3 booked

Jaipur: A 15-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by three men who left her in front of a liquor shop in Ladnu in Rajasthan’s Didwana Kuchaman district after the incident, police said on Friday. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday (January 17) night (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday (January 17) night, adding that the accused are absconding.

The incident came into the light following a complaint from the girl’s father, who lodged a complaint at the local police station in Ladnu on Friday night and accordingly, an investigation was launched, said Mukesh Verma, Ladnu station house officer (SHO).

According to the complaint, the prime accused, who is known to the girl, has raped her before and used to blackmail her.

“The girl could not specify any particular date when she was raped earlier. But she said that the accused blackmailed her on the pretext of circulating the video on social media if she reported the matter to anyone,” said SHO as per the complaint.

On Wednesday evening, the prime accused called the minor when she was alone at home and asked her to bring some jewellery and cash otherwise he would upload the video on social media, police said, according to the complaint registered.

The accused, who was waiting for the girl on a two-wheeler outside her home, took her to a desolate place away where two other accused (unknown to the girl) joined him, the SHO said.

The accused made her drink spiked water, and she fell unconscious and later gang-raped. The accused again made the video and blackmailed the girl, asking her to keep her mouth shut, SHO Verma said.

Police said that the girl somehow managed to reach home the same night. When her father asked about the incident, she initially refused to talk, but later, they reached the police station and registered a complaint against three persons, said the SHO, according to the first information report.

Police said that a case under sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 363 (abduction), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and also the relevant sections of the POCSO Act against three persons.

“The girl’s medical examination was conducted. We are looking for the accused. Further investigation is underway,” Verma said.