Rajbhar attacks SP on its political turf Mainpuri

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for betraying backward community members. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh at a public meeting in Mainpuri district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public meeting at Lahara village on the SP’s political turf Mainpuri, he said, “The Samajwadi Party encroached on the rights of backward community and took care of only one caste, but it will not happen in the days ahead. Subcastes like Kashyap, Pal, Banjara, Mallah and others will get their share,” added the SBSP leader, who is said to be awaiting re-induction into the state cabinet after having joined the National Democratic Alliance earlier this year.

Rajbhar was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh who stated that the time-tested “guarantee” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not allow any oppression of the poor and deprived. Lauding Rajbhar, Singh said his association with BJP will lead to a change in Mainpuri.

Mainpuri is represented by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav in the Lok Sabha. The seat was earlier held by SP founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh is the MLA from Karhal, an assembly seat in Mainpuri.