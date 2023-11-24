Rajouri braveheart from Aligarh was to marry on December 8

Fallen Paratrooper Commando Sachin Laur was set to be bound in wedlock on December 8. Para Commando Sachin Laur. (HT File photo)

Preparing for ceremonies surrounding the nuptials, in village Goraula of Aligarh district, family members of Laur went through a mix of shock, confusion and grief as they learned of their boy’s death. Laur laid his life during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was injured in the encounter on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

While paying tribute to Laur on Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official account on X, “My condolences are with the bereaved family. We stand with them in this hour of grief. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

The news of Laur’s passing gripped the whole village in a wave of shock and sorrow.

Laur, 24, joined the army in 2019 and became a commando in the Special Forces in 2021. He was posted in the Para II Regiment in Rajouri.

He was born in the family of Ramesh, a farmer, and was engaged to a girl in village Jaitai in Mathura district. He last spoke with family members on Diwali. He is survived by his father, mother Bhagwati Devi and brother Vivek Laur, who is with the Indian Navy, currently posted in Kochi.

Member of Parliament from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, minister of state for revenue, Anup Pradhan were amongst those who reached the village to pay their condolences. The mortal remains of Laur were awaited when reports last came but he was expected to be cremated on Friday.

Meanwhile, an agency report added that earlier, on Friday, a sombre wreath-laying ceremony for four Army personnel, who lost their lives in the encounter in the thickly forested terrain at Kalakote in the Rajouri district, was held in Jammu.

The mortal remains of four fallen soldiers – Capt M V Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur – were brought to Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other senior officials, bade them farewell in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.