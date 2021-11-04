Home / Cities / Others / Rakesh Tikait to celebrate Diwali with protesting farmers at Delhi Ghazipur Border
Rakesh Tikait to celebrate Diwali with protesting farmers at Delhi Ghazipur Border

Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait are staging protests at Delhi-Gazipur border for the last 11 months, demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm bills and to give guarantee of procuring their crops at Minimum Support Price
Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, at a protest site on Delhi Ghazipur Border. (Ht file)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By S Raju

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has decided to celebrate the festival of lights ‘Diwali’ with the farmers, protesting against the three contentious farm bills at Delhi borders, according to BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

Farmers are staging protests at Delhi border for the last 11 months, demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm bills and to give guarantee of procuring their crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

“Tikait is leading the protest at Gazipur border and he has decided not to return to his native place Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district, which is also the headquarters of the BKU, until withdrawal of the three farm bills,” Malik said.

Rakesh Tikait’s elder brother Naresh Tikait had on Monday also said that farmers would celebrate Diwali on roads and they were even prepared to celebrate the Holi as well.

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had addressed a Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar on September 5, but didn’t go his home which was barely a kilometre from the venue of the meeting. Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest on boarders and will complete 12 months of their protest on November 26.

