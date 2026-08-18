Raksha Bandhan: Free bus travel for women, 148 additional trips in Prayagraj region

: To ensure smooth travel for women during Raksha Bandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has arranged 148 additional bus trips on seven major routes in the Prayagraj region. Officials have also been directed to maintain special vigil from August 26 to 31. UPSRTC buses at Leader Road Bus Depot in Prayagraj (HT)

Continuing its annual Raksha Bandhan initiative, the Yogi Adityanath government has again announced free travel for women on all categories of UPSRTC buses as well as city buses. According to Ravindra Kumar, regional manager, Prayagraj region, women passengers will be issued zero-fare tickets during the scheme period.

The free travel facility will be available from 6 am on August 27 until midnight on August 29. Women will be able to travel without purchasing tickets on Roadways and city bus services across the state.

Anticipating a rise in passenger traffic during the festival, UPSRTC has increased services on key routes. A total of 148 additional trips will be operated between August 26 and 31 on seven routes

Prayagraj-Lucknow: 34 additional trips

Prayagraj-Gorakhpur: 26 additional trips

Prayagraj-Kanpur: 24 additional trips

Prayagraj-Varanasi: 24 additional trips

Prayagraj-Ayodhya: 20 additional trips

Prayagraj-Mirzapur: 10 additional trips

Prayagraj-Banda: 10 additional trips

Authorities have also been directed to ensure passenger convenience. Buses and bus stations will be kept clean. Safe drinking water will be provided. Proper lighting and functioning fans will also be ensured in waiting areas.

To motivate transport staff during the high-demand period, UPSRTC has announced incentive schemes for employees. Drivers and conductors completing 1,800 km of bus operations within six days, subject to prescribed conditions, will receive an incentive of ₹1,200. Contractual drivers and conductors will be paid an additional ₹0.55 per kilometre for distance covered beyond the 1,800-km benchmark.

Technical staff at depots and regional workshops who maintain full attendance during the six-day period will receive a one-time incentive of ₹500. Eligibility for drivers and conductors will depend on maintaining a load factor of more than 64%. In addition, ₹90,000 has been sanctioned to reward staff and supervisors responsible for ensuring efficient arrangements at designated bus stations during the Raksha Bandhan travel period.