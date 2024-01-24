close_game
News / Cities / Others / Ram Lalla gets 3.17cr online offering on first day

Ram Lalla gets 3.17cr online offering on first day

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Jan 24, 2024 09:03 PM IST

₹3.17 crore received online on Tuesday and the amount received on Wednesday would be revealed after tabulation, the next day

An offering of 3 crore 17 lakh was made online to Ram Lalla on the first day after the consecration ceremony, on Tuesday.

For representation only (PTI)
For representation only (PTI)

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that 10 donation counters had been opened on the day of Pran Pratistha. Apart from this, many devotees from across the country and the world sent online donations to Lord Ram.

According to Mishra, more than 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on Tuesday and an equal number on Wednesday. He said that the 3.17 crore received online on Tuesday and the amount received on Wednesday would be revealed after tabulation, the next day.

Physical donations made in the week will be counted every Monday, Mishra said.

He said that arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that Darshan at the temple remains well organised.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale held a meeting with all officials of the Trust. He has instructed Sangh workers around Ayodhya to accept the responsibility of cleaning the temple and cooperate in conducting well-organised temple Darshan.

