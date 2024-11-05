‘Ram Rajya’: MP CM Mohan Yadav praises Chhattisgarh for anti-Maoist operations

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday lauded the anti-Maoist operations carried out by the Chhattisgarh government and said it was a step towards establishing ‘Ram Rajya’. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav addressing the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav event in Raipur on Monday. (Photo from X)

Yadav, addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav (statehood celebration) in Nava Raipur, said, “The operation launched by the Chhattisgarh government against Maoists is being commended and hailed by the entire country. The way our innocent villagers and tribals were being killed (in Maoist violence), this (the action) is (step towards) establishment of Ram Rajya in true sense.”

Yadav said his state will support Chhattisgarh on every front, whether it is industrialisation or any other.

“When demons ruled, Lord Ram showed the path. You (Chhattisgarh) have taken a step forward (on anti-Naxalite operations). Madhya Pradesh will also walk hand in hand with you,” he told the gathering.

Targeting the Congress, Yadav said, “For 55 years, the previous governments worked with a narrow mind towards this region, which had so much potential. Remember the period when people did not get food grains, people had to die of hunger and there were debts. But I want to thank the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji because of whom all these problems were solved.”

The state of Chhattisgarh was formed on November 1, 2000, after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

“Now, the double engine governments in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been taking the two states ahead at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MP CM added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in the 10 months of his government, the BJP dispensation has fulfilled most of the guarantees given by PM Modi.