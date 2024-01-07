Ram temple example of sustained efforts: Yogi

Describing the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya as a testament to sustainable efforts, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people to strive for their aims without being worried about the immediate results. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The chief minister’s reference to the Ram temple comes just over two weeks before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Ram temple will be opened for devotees on January 23.

Recalling that former President Ram Nath Kovind had urged to make Gorakhpur a knowledge city, Yogi Adityanath said the time had come to realise it.

A world-class stadium and a veterinary university would be built on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway, he further said, addressing people after the inauguration of a branch of a private English medium school.

The detailed project report of these two projects had been approved and Gorakhpur district soon would have five universities, he said. Gorakhpur already has four universities -- Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMTU), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Mahant Guru Avaidyanath University and Aayush University.

The country was moving in the right direction due to able leadership, the chief minister said.