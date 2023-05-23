Ram Mandir Trust to form its team of linguists as large number of pilgrims from South India expected

LUCKNOW Anticipating a large footfall from the Southern part of India after the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to form its team of language experts. These experts will have the knowledge of not just Indian but foreign languages as well to address queries of devotees coming to the Ram Mandir from across the country and abroad. Under-construction Ram Temple. (Representational pic)

According to the Trust, a large number of tourists come to Ayodhya from across the country, especially Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “The trust is also carrying out its own study to figure out which foreign tourists from which country are visiting Ayodhya. In accordance with the report, the Trust will rope in foreign language experts,” said a member of the Trust.

However, the Trust has already decided to rope in a Korean language expert as lot of people from this East Asian nation visit Ayodhya. It may be pointed out that Ayodhya and South Korea share a historic relationship. According to the legend, Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had travelled to Korea via sea route and married King Kim Suro, and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48 AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the princess.

The team formed by the Trust will be different from the one that is being prepared by the Ayodhya administration. The team prepared by the administration will work as a tourist guide.

According to the Trust, at present, around 15,000-to-20,000 devotees are visiting Ayodhya every day. The Trust is expecting this figure to go up 1 lakh after Ram Mandir is opened for devotees in January 2024. “Mostly devotees visiting Ayodhya from outside Uttar Pradesh are from South Indian states. So, experts in South Indian languages are mostly required,” said Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust. The Trust is likely to rope in experts in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia and Malayalam languages.