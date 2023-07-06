Snake bite cases on the rise in Kanpur

In the last one week of the rainy season, the cases of snake bites have spiralled to a record level in Kanpur. (Pic for representation)

At least 34 people had to be hospitalised, 11 of them in the last two days, said the health officials.

LLR hospital, the city’s largest hospital, is the sole health facility where the snake bite cases are referred to and treated. However, it is running short of anti-venom vials after 290 of them were used and a little over 310 were in stock.

A patient requires 15 to 20 vials during treatment.

“This is the first time we have received such high number of snake bite cases. We admitted six people on Monday and two on Tuesday,” said Dr JS Kushwaha, head of medicine department. “All of them were serious patients. We have to use four to five vials per person,” said Dr Kushwaha.

In view of high consumption, the GSVM medical college has placed an order of 1000 vials on an SOS basis. At present, on an average 40 vials are being used in LLR alone, and the stock is unlikely to hold for long.

“If this trend of snake bites continues, there will be shortage of anti-venom vials soon,” said a senior doctor. Dr AK Singh, superintendent in charge admits the order was placed during sudden rise in such cases.

In Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat, eight cases have been reported in last two days.

The cases in Kanpur are being reported from the suburbs and rural areas.

“This year the city has received unusually heavy rainfall in the past 15 days. The water has entered the snake pits making the reptiles move to safer locations, and they prefer to hide in houses,” said Dr Nasir, veterinarian with Kanpur zoo.

The zoo has advised that people should inform the authorities for help if they spot snakes. In case they hit the floor with stick, the vibrations and little bustle makes the snake scamper.

In case of a bite, make the person lie down and take out all the accessories like watches and jewellery. The venom spreads fast with physical activity. Do not consume any caffeinated drink and try to reach the hospital at the earliest without much exertion.

