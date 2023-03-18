Register your boats by March 31: DM to Varanasi boatmen

District magistrate S Rajalingam on Saturday instructed all the boatmen to get their boats registered by March 31, in a meeting held in a hotel in Varanasi on Saturday. He also asked them to get their boats painted in similar colours to give them a similar look. In view of the G-20 conference to be held in Varanasi in the coming month, the DM appealed to the boatmen organisations to give their full cooperation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He further said that if any boat does not get registered by March 31, such boats will not be allowed to operate, and legal action will be taken against them as per the rules.

He said that no overloading should be done in the boats while plying them in the Ganga, and life jackets should also be compulsorily kept in all the boats. He strictly instructed that no unregistered boat should be operated.

Municipal Commissioner Shipu Giri, additional municipal commissioner (I) Dushyant Kumar Maurya, additional municipal commissioner (III) Sumit Kumar, DCP (Kashi) RS Gautam, tax assessment officer Anupam Tripathi and representatives of all seafarers’ organisations were present in the meeting.