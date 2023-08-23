Teachers’ recruitment in ADC after a gap of 18 years

Regular teachers are all set to be appointed at Allahabad Degree College (ADC), a constituent college of Allahabad University (AU), after a gap of 18 long years. The Allahabad Degree College (ADC) in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

A total of 132 vacant positions of assistant professors of 24 subjects are to be filled in the exercise for which the college administration has now released the interview schedule of physics department.

As per the schedule, interviews of eligible shortlisted candidates for the seven vacant posts of assistant professors of physics will be held in the department of physics of the college on September 23 and 24.

The last teachers’ recruitment at ADC took place in 2004, when 22 teachers were appointed through the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, Prayagraj (then known as Allahabad). However, no recruitment of regular teachers has taken place in the college after AU was granted the central status in 2005.

College officials concede that the college desperately needs teachers with 132 posts out of total 165 sanctioned teaching positions lying vacant at the college.

To bridge this gap, the process of teachers’ recruitment commenced in 2018. However, this effort got halted on the orders of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (known as the Ministry of Education from 2020), due to disputes surrounding the implementation of the reservation roster.

For September 23 and 24 interviews aimed at filling up the seven vacant posts of assistant professors in the physics department, a total of 60 candidates have been called.

The interviews will take place from 9.30am onwards with eight candidates of SC category and 20 of OBC category called for interview on September 23 and eight candidates of EWS category and 24 of unreserved category called on September 24.

Through this recruitment process, efforts are on to fill up 21 vacant posts in law faculty, 9 in ancient history, 16 in commerce, 7 in computer science, 4 in defence studies, 6 in economics, 5 in education, 7 in English, 6 in geography, 7 in Hindi, 4 each in mathematics and medieval history besides one post in music (sitar) and two each in music (tabla) and music (vocals) as well as two posts each of painting and philosophy. Also, 7 in physical education, 5 each in political science and psychology, 3 each in Sanskrit and statistics followed by two posts in Urdu department.