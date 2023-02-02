Home / Cities / Others / Relax & Restore: Now passengers can enjoy massage chair at Lucknow Junction

Relax & Restore: Now passengers can enjoy massage chair at Lucknow Junction

others
Published on Feb 02, 2023 07:23 PM IST

For a nine-minute general massage, an individual will be charged ₹90, and for an 18-minute ‘Zero Gravity’ massage, the price has been set at ₹180.

A total of three massage chairs have been installed at the kiosk. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Passengers can now beat travel fatigue at the Lucknow Junction as the North-Eastern Railway (NER) has set up a massage chair kiosk at the station.

“Passengers often feel tired after reaching home from a long train journey. With this facility, they will be able to eliminate the fatigue of train journeys at the station. Similarly, passengers waiting at the station will also have the option to feel refreshed before hopping on to a train,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER. He added that a similar kiosk will soon be set up at the Gorakhpur station as well.

“A total of three massage chairs have been installed at the kiosk. Passengers will have to pay the prescribed fee for this massage facility. For a nine-minute general massage, an individual will be charged 90, and for an 18-minute ‘Zero Gravity’ massage, the price has been set at 180.

