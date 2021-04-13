Relief for MBBS students in Maharashtra

Thousands of undergraduate medical students in Maharashtra will benefit from the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to let MBBS students across the country complete their internship training at nearby medical colleges, that too without paying fee. The Undergraduate Medical Education Board of NMC took the decision following several representations by students citing the crisis created due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision brings relief to many students – who have been studying virtually from their hometowns and find it difficult to return to their institutes – to complete the mandatory internship.

“Considering the representations and the existing regulatory provisions, it is mandatory that internship should be completed in the teaching hospital affiliated to the medical institute the student is enrolled in. However, in the event of any difficulty due to the current pandemic situation, this internship can be completed at another NMC-approved medical college hospital,” said a statement by the education board.

The NMC board statement also highlights that the relaxation is subject to the approval of the college authorities and the university concerned, where the student is enrolled for MBBS training. The board also clarified that this provision, referred to as externship, usually chargeable by the institute, will be without any charges this time.

“Every year, hundreds of students wish to come back to their hometowns to complete their internship but are instead burdened with overhead fees in order to be accepted by a hospital of their choice. This year, due to the pandemic, several students are already far from their teaching hospital. So it’s only fair to allow them to continue internships without levying fees,” said Brijesh Sutaria, parent of a medical student.

Over the last year, several MBBS students, including from the final-year batch, have been working as part of the Covid-19 task force in government hospitals across the state. Some of them are also demanding that the board consider the Covid-19 work a part of the internship.

“The government as well as NMC should also consider the time students spent working as frontline Covid-19 warriors as part of their internship and allow concession to the actual internship period,” said Anubhav Jain, a third-year MBBS student from a Solapur-based medical institute.

There are approximately 35,000 students enrolled in 56 undergraduate medical colleges in Maharashtra and the decision will impact roughly 6,000 students eligible for internships in the state. Medical colleges in the state have been conducting offline classes for undergraduate students since last March after the outbreak of the disease. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 567,097 active coronavirus cases. It also reported 63,294 cases – the highest daily cases on Sunday – taking the tally to 3,407,245 cases and fatalities to 57,987.