IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Remain vigilant: Maharashtra CM as Covid-19 positivity rate rises in rural areas
HT Image
HT Image
others

Remain vigilant: Maharashtra CM as Covid-19 positivity rate rises in rural areas

A central team visited Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal and pointed out that these areas have a high positivity rate, following which Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with officials
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:52 AM IST

Maharashtra surpassed the landmark of vaccinating 500,000 beneficiaries in the state on Monday. Even as the vaccination drive moves on, the state continues to witness high Covid-19 positivity rate in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting with the visiting multidisciplinary team in the state, directed authorities to increase vigilance and follow Covid-19 protocol.

While Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate is under 5%, the trend has not remained uniform. A three-member team under National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director Dr Sujeet Singh was in state from Friday to Monday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. The team visited Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal and pointed out that these areas have a high positivity rate. Based on the suggestions of the central team, Thackeray on Monday directed officials at Nagpur, Amravati, Nandurbar and Bhandara, Akola and Yavatmal to make its machinery more vigilant.

According to NCDC, Maharashtra and Kerala contribute 24% and 40%, respectively, to the country’s current active cases.

The central team also visited Sion hospital and noted that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts have the state’s maximum cases. However, the growth rate in these areas is limited.

“With the measures taken by the Maharashtra government, the number of new Covid patients is decreasing each day. However, the number of patients in rural areas such as Nandurbar and Bhandara are increasing more than the urban areas,” Thackeray said, adding that there is no shortage of health facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the state government to carry out genomic sequencing of positive patients from the areas which have high positivity rate.

A senior health department official said that the districts have been asked to send samples to National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic sequencing of SARS CoV2 to ascertain the strain of coronavirus. Tope added that the districts have been asked to pull up their socks on tracking, testing and treatment of patients.

Meanwhile on Monday, the state vaccinated 22,200 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 14,066 frontline workers (FLW) to take the total inoculated tally to 509,746. Of the total beneficiaries, 468,293 are HCWs and 41,453 are FLWs, the state health department said. Maharashtra has completed vaccinating around 58% of the total 800,000 HCWs registered on the centralised CoWIN app. Of the total vaccinations administered so far, 4854 were Covaxin shots--vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.The state is expected to administer the mandatory second doses from February 13.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,216 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,046,287. The active cases in the state stood at 34,720, while 15 fatalities took the death toll to 51,325. Of the 15 deaths reported, eight occurred in the past 48 hours and six in the last week. The remaining one death is from the period before last week and had occurred in Yavatmal.

Mumbai reported 399 fresh cases, taking its tally to 312,280. Three deaths took the toll to 11,395. The city’s active caseload stood at 5,338.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Maharashtra forest dept assures action in Badlapur tree hacking

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Several social activists from Ambernath have planted over 6,000 trees over the past five years, especially along the roads to increase the city’s green cover
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bombay HC suspends sentence of Ayurveda doc convicted for causing death by negligence

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court was informed that the trial court had failed to consider the statement of a witness who confirmed that the operation had gone well
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai civic body approves 536 crore for power plant on Vaitarna dam

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Monday approved 536 crore for a power plant project at Vaitarna Dam
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai Police book gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother for extortion

By Vijaykumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Pantnagar police at Ghatkopar booked Dipak Nikalje, the brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, in an extortion case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai Police to restart counselling centres for couples at all police stations

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The Mumbai Police have decided to revive the dedicated counselling centres that were functional at all police stations across the city between 2012 and 2015 to resolve minor matrimonial disputes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai coastal road work: Water supply in 50 buildings affected

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
According to assistant civic commissioner Chakrapani Alle, the pipeline is likely to be fixed by Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Remain vigilant: Maharashtra CM as Covid-19 positivity rate rises in rural areas

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A central team visited Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal and pointed out that these areas have a high positivity rate, following which Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:48 AM IST
A series of blasts were reported in two trucks carrying nearly 324 filled liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders around 2am on Monday, at an open ground in Ram Nagar, Mira Road (East)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to police, the accused found the couple in a compromising position in his house on Sunday afternoon and attacked them with a woodcutter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Palghar police have found a few CCTV clips in which leading seaman (LS) Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, was seen roaming freely at the Meenambakkam Airport at Chennai after landing from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers in PPE overalls collecting swabs for Covid teating at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Health workers in PPE overalls collecting swabs for Covid teating at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Six more teachers in Ludhiana test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Five of them are master cadre teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, who were found infected during the health department’s mammoth testing drive initiated in government schools of the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andolan gave India freedom: Farm leaders slam PM’s speech

By Karn Pratap Singh and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Protesters camped at the Capital’s borders against three new farm laws reiterated their demand that Minimum Support Prices (MSP) be legally guaranteed, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Rajya Sabha sought to assure farmers that the procurement regime would continue to exist, and urged them to call off their agitation and continue discussions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring Road

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are working to expedite construction work on the Urban Extension Road-II, also termed as the third Ring Road, which will connect four national highways ( NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurugram, officials aware of the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the city police to file a report on a plea, seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly delivering hate speeches ahead of the communal riots in north east Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi:At least 75% of Delhi’s pedestrian facilities do not follow international standards of road safety, according to a survey by independent researchers which found that spaces meant for pedestrians were either encroached by people to feed birds or by the authorities to plant trees and place other obstructive installations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP