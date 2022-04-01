Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi.
Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi’s father Drupad.
The MP said his demand was an expression of the sentiments of masses. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
“The capital of King Drupad was Kampil, which is located in the district and where Draupadi’s ‘swayamvar’ had taken place,” he wrote. Located close to the Ganga and Ramganga and Kali rivers, the history of Farrukhabad is very rich since the age of Puranas, he said. “The Army of King Drupad used to reside in the cantonment area,” said Rajput.
The MP said Kampil is of religious importance to both Hindus and Jains.
“The first Jain Teerthankar Rishabhadeva had delivered a sermon here. Sankissa is a world-famous pilgrim place for Buddhists. Countries like Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Burma (Myanmar) and Japan have built big Baudh Viharas here,” he said.
“Like Kashi, ‘Shivalayas’ (temples of Lord Shiva) exist in every bylane, hence, this city (Farrukhabad) is also called ‘Aparkashi’,” the BJP MP added.
But in 1714, Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar changed the name of the city to Farrukhabad. “Hence, you are requested that to revive the Indian culture, the name of Farrukhabad district should be changed to Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi,” he wrote.
This is the second time the MP demanded the renaming of Farrukhabad.
The government, in its first term, changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, following which Mughalsarai railway station was named after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Similarly, ahead of 2022 assembly elections, Faizabad railway station was rechristened as Ayodhya Cantt railway station – three years after Faizabad district was named as Ayodhya.
There have been demands from BJP leaders to change the name of Aligarh as Harigarh, Agra as Agravan and Azamgarh as Aryamgarh.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
-
Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police, Babupurwa, Alok Singh. “Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
-
Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded. The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son's medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them.
