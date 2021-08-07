Home / Cities / Others / Reopen Kartarpur corridor, discuss opening Nankana Sahib: SGPC
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT Photo)
Reopen Kartarpur corridor, discuss opening Nankana Sahib: SGPC

President Bibi Jagir has said that repeated harassment of Sikhs in Afghanistan is an injustice to minorities
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST

Amritsar Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Friday said that along with the Kartarpur Corridor, governments of India and Pakistan should also discuss opening a corridor to Nankana Sahib, the birth place of first Sikh master Guru Nanak.

“The removal of the Nishan Sahib from a gurdwara by the Taliban in Afghanistan is condemnable. The Centre must ensure the safety of Sikh shrines in Afghanistan and the Sikhs living there. The repeated harassment of Sikhs in Afghanistan is injustice to minorities,” she added.

The president also called up players of the victorious hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. “Both men and women hockey teams have done well, with Punjab sending some good players. All of them deserve appreciation.”

