Re-polling in Manipur records 81.61% voter turnout

The re-polling at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive passed off peacefully amidst tight security on Tuesday with 81.61 percent turnout, officials said. The re-polling, which began at 7am, came to an end at 4pm. Voting could not be completed across 13 assembly constituencies in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency during the second phase polling on April 26. (AFP)

The re-polling was held as voting could not be completed during the second phase of the18th Lok Sabha polls across 13 assembly constituencies on April 26.

When contacted, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO)’s office in Imphal on Tuesday said, “Very peaceful polling.” A voter turnout of 81.61 per cent was recorded till the close of the poll, the official added.

Sharing a similar sentiment, a resident of Ukhrul town,84 km north of Imphal, also admitted that the voters came out in large numbers since the initial hours of the voting, and they were seen standing in long queues in all the three polling booths in and around Ukhrul town.

The six polling stations where the ECI ordered fresh polls in the Outer Manipur are 44/20 Shangshak Government High School(N/W),44/36 Ukhrul Model High School(N/W),44/41 Greenland Primary School, 44/50 KK Leishi Phanit Junior School of Ukhrul assembly constituency and 45/14 Chingai Government High School of Chingai assembly constituency-all under Ukhrul district and 47/33 Oinam High School(R/W) of Karong Assembly Constituency in Senapati district.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra on Monday urged for deployment of central and state forces in adequate numbers in the six polling stations to prevent unwanted incidents.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha Seats-Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The Phase II polling in Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency, held on April 26, will decide the fate of four candidates Alfred Kanngam Arthur (Congress), Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF), Independent candidates S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.

On the other hand, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Congress), Th Basantakumar (BJP), Maheshwar Thounaojam (RPI-Athawale), Independent candidates RK Somendro alias Kaiku, retired Col H Sarat and Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba had contested in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency. Polling for Inner Manipur was held on April 19 in Phase I.