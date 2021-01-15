RERA orders FIR against Mathura developer
The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP-Rera) has ordered an FIR against a developer for allegedly obstructing a government team from checking for illegal construction at his site in Vrindavan, Mathura.
The authority, with the mandate to safeguard rights of homebuyers, also decided to impose a heavy penalty against the developer for selling flats illegally.
“We had received a complaint that the developer had developed and started selling units in a realty project without obtaining a registration number from us. The developer also obstructed officials doing their job. Therefore, we have ordered filing of an FIR in Vrindavan,” said Rajive Kumar, chairperson, UP-Rera. “The penalty will be 10% of total project cost. We have started the process of imposing the penalty. Our team will calculate the total cost of the project to figuring out the penalty amount.”
The UP-Rera team had visited the site on Wednesday. They had video recorded the incidents that followed. The developer’s staff at the site could be purportedly seen obstructing them with one heard saying, “How can you enter my premises ... I do not know what is Rera.” The video was later found published on social media.
This is time the Rera had faced such resistance, an authority officials said. The developer was unavailable for comment.
The confederation of real estate developers association of India said that no project should be sold out without approvals.
“We do not appreciate the act of interfering in officials’ work. To restore the homebuyers confidence the promoters should comply with all rules of regulations,” said Subodh Kumar secretary of CREDAI.
