Retired FCI officer found murdered in Prayagraj; probe on

A retired officer of Food Corporation of India (FCI) was found murdered in his house in Prayagraj on Monday evening. The attackers also stabbed his wife several times who later succumbed at a private hospital. Cops and locals gather near the crime spot in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

After committing the crime, the attackers locked the rooms in which they had stabbed the victims, and also the main gate of the house and fled.

The deceased have been identified as retired FCI officer Arun Srivastava (65) and his wife Meena Srivastava who lived in a multi-storeyed house in ADA Colony.

The police reached the spot after being informed by the neighbours, and broke open the lock of the main gate to enter the house. Later, the locks of both the rooms were also broken. The husband and wife were lying soaked in blood in two separate rooms. It is alleged that while the officer had died, his wife was still alive when the cops reached the spot. The house was ransacked and the cupboard of the bedroom was left open.

As per reports, the deceased couple had three daughters and a son. All three daughters are married while the son Manish works in a bank in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased lived on the first floor of the house while his tenant Sunil, who studied in 10th standard, lived on rent on the third floor of the house.

Sunil had met his landlord at around 3pm on Monday after which he went to his room. When he came out of his room at 5 pm, he saw that the main gate was locked from outside. He then found two rooms of the house locked from outside.

On suspicion, Sunil called in neighbours to get the main gate opened from outside. The neighbours in turn informed the police about it. On arrival the police broke the lock on main gate as well as that of two rooms and found that Arun had died while his wife Meena was alive. She was taken to a private hospital where she succumbed.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a labourer who was working on the third floor of house at the time of the incident and questioning him about who else had come inside the house all through the day.

DCP (Trans Yamuna) Vivek said that CCTV footage had been found wherein a suspect was seen. He said that currently it was difficult to say anything about the motive behind the murder.