Retired officers appeal to Punjab to speed up paddy procurement

Chandigarh Retired IAS, PCS and army officers on Thursday appealed to the Punjab government to quicken the pace of paddy procurement. The officers, who met under the banner of Kirti Kisan Forum, expressed solidarity with the farmers agitating for the repeal of the farm laws and hoped that the families of these farmers who came to the mandis with their produce should not be harassed. They also requested the chief minister to personally monitor the timely purchase and quick payment for the paddy.

Noting that untimely rain has played havoc with the produce lying in mandis, they appealed that some relaxation in the moisture content should be obtained from the central government. The forum also requested the government to release appropriate compensation for the cotton crop losses due to the attack of the Pink Bollworm. The meeting was co-chaired by GPS Sahi and RI Singh. Those present included DS Bains, Kulbir Sidhu, Iqbal Sidhu, GK Singh, Prithi Chand, Balwinder Multani and Col MS Bajwa.