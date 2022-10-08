Revenue to handover 195 ha to Forest dept

URAN Uran’s Revenue Department will hand over as big as 195 hectares of mangroves to the Forest Department to treat the sea plants as protected forest as per the Bombay High Court judgement.

“With this, the total area of mangroves to be conserved in Uran swells to over 2,200 hectares, equal to the area of about 220 Azad Maidans,” Uran Range Forest Officer Nathuram Kokare revealed.

A gazette order dated September 28 facilitates the fresh transfer of 195 hectares of mangroves in 17 villages of Uran Taluka in the Raigad district under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act.

Welcoming the judgement, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said, “The delay in transferring these sea plants has led to rampant destruction in the area.”

In 2015, the Revenue Department handed over 25 hectares to the Forest Department and notification was issued for transferring 42 hectares in February this year and 1100 hectares in July, officials said. In addition, JNPT handed over 814 hectares of mangroves.

Environmentalists claim that around 300 hectares of mangroves, grown mostly on unirrigated farm lands, are yet to be taken into account. These are all under dispute with the local farmers.