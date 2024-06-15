Review causes of defeat, don’t speak oppn lang: Anil Rajbhar to Om Prakash

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar must review the causes of the defeat of his son, Arvind Rajbhar, in the Ghosi parliamentary constituency, instead of speaking the language of the opposition, UP minister Anil Rajbhar said on Friday. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (HT File Photo)

Speaking to media persons in Varanasi, the cabinet minister said that this is the time to honestly review and find causes of defeat in Ghosi parliamentary constituency.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He said that the votes Arvind Rajbhar received in Ghosi is because of hard work done by the BJP.

During a review meeting at SBSP’s central office in Rasara of Ballia recently, the SBSP chief and UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “We people followed the coalition Dharma word by word. But many ally leaders of the (National Democratic) Alliance didn’t follow Gathhabandhan Dharma. In logon ne Modi Ji ko nakar diya. In logon ne Yogi ji ko nakar diya (These people disobeyed Modi Ji, they disobeyed Yogi Ji). The time has come to teach a lesson to such people.”

The video of his statement went viral on social media

Indirectly, Rajbhar blamed local BJP leaders for the defeat of his son Arvind Rajbhar, who was defeated by SP’s Rajiv Rai, in Ghosi, in the recently concluded election. Rai got 5,03,131 votes whereas Arvind Rajbhar ended runners-up with 3,40,188 votes.

Arvind Rajbhar said that the SBSP chief didn’t blame the BJP for the defeat. He said that he received blessings of the people of Ghosi. SBSP and all NDA parties worked hard for him during the election. SBSP is a partner of NDA and works for the people.

He said that during the election, opponents made false claims that the BJP will end the constitution and reservation. But they didn’t get anything out of their drama.