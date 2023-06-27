Relief likely for 12 Prayagraj villages as revival of two rivers underway

Weeks before monsoon hit the state, the district administration took up the revival of two small rivers hoping to provide relief to the parched lands of around two dozen villages in the development blocks of Manda and Koraon in Praygaraj district. Workers clearing the flow path of Karnavati river, a tributary of Ganga, in the Manda development block of Prayagraj (HT)

After over twenty days of work now, district officials are hopeful that the flow path of Karnavati and Lapri, which are tributaries of the Ganga, has been cleared and water will flow freely throughout the year to these sun-baked villages that don’t have any other water source.

The revival of tributaries and rivulets was taken up in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur on the instructions of divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.

The cleaning of the Karanvati, done as part of the MGNREGA works, started on June 5. It is expected that the rivers will satisfy the water needs of around two dozen villages, said Prayagraj chief development officer Gaurav Kumar.

Deputy commissioner (wage employment) Kapil Kumar said the work of rejuvenation of Karnavati in Manda was included in the work plan of Rajapur gram panchayat.

Karnavati river originates Murtiyahva Dah located in the Vindhya mountain ranges and it travels about 50 km to merge into the Ganga near Gaipura in Vindhyachal. Before this, it flows through the village panchayats of Manda development block including Mandakhas, Girdharpur, Bharari, Girdharpu Sikra, Saibsa, Ulda, Mahuvakala, Dharovanara, Kanvera passes through Bhisranrottam etc.

“Under the gram panchayats rejuvenation work, the revival of the Karnavati is being done in about 21 km across of 13 gram panchayats of Manda,” said the official.

Prayagraj has 10 rivulets and tributaries such as Sasur Khaderi, Mansaita, Tons, Belan, Gorma, Karnavati, Lapri, Tudiyari, Naina and Jwalamukhi. Among these, Mansaita and Jwalamukhi are demanding immediate attention. Encroachment of their banks, be it for construction works or farming, is one of the reasons for their extinction.

