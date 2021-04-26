‘Right drug at the right time holds the key in Covid management’

PATNA

Right drug at the right time in the right measure holds the key in the treatment of Covid-19 and every effort should be made to discourage self-medication and prevent unnecessary panic-buying of drugs like Remdesivir and others, according to Dr Dr Neeraj Nischal, associate professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Dr Nischal was addressing doctors from Bihar on the inaugural day of the four-day updated training session in Covid-19 management.

He said that use of steroids and anticoagulants also needed to be used judiciously, especially in the early part of infection, as indiscriminate use could have adverse effect.

“The key is to know when to use which drug and in what measure. There is no role of fancy drugs in the majority of patients,” he said.

There has been a scamble for Remesivir and a few other drugs, which has led to shortages, panic-buying and black-marketing in the state. The Bihar government also sent a special plane for procurement of Remedesivir from Ahmedabad.

Nischal, who was part of the central team that visited Patna last year, also spoke on important aspects of clinical management and infection control during the virtual session to underline the fact that doctors and healthcare workers needed to be safe to face the challenge.

“The spurt in Covid cases is a clear warning that people must mend their ways to stay safe. All we need to do is to mind our social behaviour, as further complacency can be fatal,” he said.

The virtual training has been organized at the request of the Bihar health department.

Bihar State Health Society executive director Manoj Kumar had on April 21 written to AIIMS (New Delhi) director Dr Randeep Guleria regarding the need for an updated training of Covid-19 case management and changes in the protocol.

The first-day training was organized by Nischal and his team for the principals, superintendent , faculties of medicine/pulmonary medicine and others engaged in Covid management at all the nine medical colleges of the state.

With the positive cases also rising in other parts of the state, the next three training programmes will be organized in batches for the district and subdivisional level health workforce engaged in management of Covid-19 related care and services, including civil surgeons, ACMOs, other districthealth officials, deputy superintendents, hospital managers etc.

A similar training was organsied last year also by AIIMS (New Delhi) doctors from the departments of medicine, pulmonary medicine, paediatrics and infectious diseases.